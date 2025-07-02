Spike in heart attacks among youths triggers urgent study

July 2, 2025

Eight Mysuru cardiac hospitals to meet at Jayadeva Hospital on July 5 to chart study framework

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid growing concern over the alarming rise in heart attacks among young people, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru, along with other cardiac care hospitals in the Mysuru region, has initiated a joint study to investigate the causes and propose preventive measures.

Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Head of Jayadeva Hospital, Mysuru, told Star of Mysore that the collaborative study aims to identify underlying factors contributing to the surge in cardiac arrests among the youth. A report will be submitted to the State Government detailing the findings and proposed interventions.

Representatives from over eight cardiology hospitals in Mysuru will meet at Jayadeva Hospital this Saturday (July 5) to define the study’s framework and scope. The initiative follows disturbing reports from Hassan, where 24 heart attack-related deaths have occurred in the past one and a half months, many of them involving young individuals.

Taking serious note of the trend, the State Government has formed an expert panel led by Dr. K.S. Ravindranath, Director of the Jayadeva Institute in Bengaluru. The committee has been directed to submit a report within ten days.

Hospitals across Mysuru have agreed to participate in the coordinated investigation. In a related development, Rajya Sabha Member and former Jayadeva Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath is preparing a separate report on the increasing incidence of heart attacks in Karnataka, which he intends to submit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is expected to urge both Central and State Governments to support a thorough, science-backed inquiry into the crisis.

Widespread fear, panic

The wave of sudden cardiac incidents has triggered widespread fear, particularly in Hassan, with hundreds of residents rushing to hospitals for check-ups. The panic is reminiscent of the shock that followed the sudden cardiac arrest of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in 2021.

Over the past 8-10 days, Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru has seen an unprecedented influx of young people, with more than 250 individuals from Hassan undergoing cardiac screening daily.

Dr. Sadananda said that after testing, most patients are found to be in stable condition and are discharged with medical advice and reassurance. However, the data paints a grim picture: Every day, three to four patients under the age of 30 are admitted with heart attacks.

700-800 inpatients each month

In recent months, the hospital has recorded 700-800 inpatients each month, with a 10 percent mortality rate — about 70 to 80 deaths. An additional 20 to 30 patients are brought in dead each month, often from remote locations.

“Many patients arrive in critical condition or after suffering massive heart attacks elsewhere, which affects our mortality statistics,” Dr. Sadananda explained.

Doctors are urging the public to adopt a healthier lifestyle to mitigate risk. Daily exercise for at least 30 minutes, a balanced diet low in sugar, fat, and processed foods, sufficient sleep, and stress management are crucial. Annual health check-ups are highly recommended.

Anyone experiencing chest discomfort should seek immediate medical attention. A simple ECG and blood test can determine whether a cardiac event has occurred, enabling timely treatment and potentially saving lives.