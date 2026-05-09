Cabinet clears 600-bed upgrade to Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru

May 9, 2026

Interactive digital exhibits at Mysuru Zoo under Rs. 80 crore modernisation initiative

Bengaluru: Mysuru’s Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research is set for a major expansion, with the State Cabinet approving an increase in bed capacity from 400 to 600. The project has received administrative clearance at an estimated cost of Rs. 180 crore.

In April this year, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. B. Dinesh had said that work on the expansion would begin once the Government Order was issued. With the Cabinet now clearing the proposal, the expansion is expected to commence shortly.

“The State Government has allocated Rs. 180 crore for the expansion of the Mysuru facility by adding 200 beds. We expect the works to begin at the earliest and aim to make the new facility operational within 24 months. We are also planning to add 25 more beds during the expansion,” Dr. Dinesh had said.

He noted that the expanded facility would benefit not only Mysuru residents but also patients from neighbouring districts such as Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu, as well as those from adjoining States.

The hospital is also planning to establish a dedicated Paediatric Block equipped with facilities to perform surgeries on newborn babies.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved technology-driven visitor experience projects at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Biological Park and Mysuru’s Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), at a cost of Rs. 80 crore.

The initiative will feature interactive digital panels, sensory installations, LED screens and story-based wildlife exhibits aimed at enhancing visitor engagement and promoting wildlife conservation awareness.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the third phase of development works at Kukke Subramanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district at an estimated cost of Rs. 604.65 crore. Development works at Ghati Subrahmanya Temple in Doddaballapura were approved at Rs. 23.76 crore.

In Raichur district, the Government cleared a Rs. 132.50 crore project to supply drinking water to the Hutti Gold Mines township from the Basavasagar Reservoir.