Search on for missing CISF Asst. Sub-Inspector
News

Search on for missing CISF Asst. Sub-Inspector

May 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Metagalli Police are investigating the disappearance of Krishnappa (59), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who has been missing since May 5 from the bachelor quarters of the Central Industrial Security Force unit at Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL).

According to reports, Krishnappa left the premises through Gate No. 1 at around 7 pm on May 5 and has not returned since then.

Despite extensive searches conducted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Krishnappa was scheduled to retire from service on May 31.

He is about 5.8 feet tall and was last seen wearing black trousers and a pink T-shirt.

Police have appealed to the public to share any information regarding the missing officer.

Those with details may contact Metagalli Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418339, according to a press release from the  Police Department.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching