Search on for missing CISF Asst. Sub-Inspector

May 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Metagalli Police are investigating the disappearance of Krishnappa (59), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who has been missing since May 5 from the bachelor quarters of the Central Industrial Security Force unit at Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL).

According to reports, Krishnappa left the premises through Gate No. 1 at around 7 pm on May 5 and has not returned since then.

Despite extensive searches conducted by Central Industrial Security Force personnel, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Krishnappa was scheduled to retire from service on May 31.

He is about 5.8 feet tall and was last seen wearing black trousers and a pink T-shirt.

Police have appealed to the public to share any information regarding the missing officer.

Those with details may contact Metagalli Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418339, according to a press release from the Police Department.