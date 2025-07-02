Unabated space encroachment akin to incurable disease: MLA

July 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda regretted over how the unruly residents have been encroaching upon footpath space, underground drainage (UGD) and Raja Kaluve (big storm water drains), caring a hoot for the law.

He was speaking during a Jana Samparka sabhe organised by Vijayanagar 1st and 2nd Stages (Ward No. 20) Residents Welfare Association at Yoga Mantap in the park opposite Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy temple, Vijayanagar first stage in city recently.

MLA Harishgowda sounded helpless after receiving a grievance from a resident, who in the memorandum, had explained about unabated footpath encroachment. There is a growing tendency among the residents of Vijayanagar to grow garden in front of their houses encroaching footpath space, covered by a fence. It has become common to encroach upon storm water drains and Raja Kaluve too. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) officials have also become helpless, unable to prevent such activities.

The MLA said “It is like a incurable disease with no therapy, people have the habit of encroaching upon the space in front of their houses.”

Another resident urged the MLA to vacate mobile junk food selling shops on Vijayanagar high-tension wire road. Even after the completion of works related to laying of UGD pipeline in Vijayanagar first and second stages, the stretch of road is yet to be asphalted. The vehicle riders and pedestrians are severely inconvenienced, the resident said, demanding the MLA to asphalt the road at the earliest.

Another complained about the menace of stray dogs, which has sparked fear among the residents in day and night hours. Some of the residents domesticate dogs and desert them for the reasons best known to them. They later turn into a stray creating a fearful atmosphere.

President of Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, MCC Officers Sameena and Venkatramu, Revenue Officers Prasad and Naveen, Assistant Executive Engineers (Electricals) Deepak and Nagesh, Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Assistant Engineers Suresh and Ashwin were present.

Rise in crime rate

Vijayanagar first and second stages have turned into a safe haven for crimes from the last three months, with the spurt in cases of bike theft, chain snatching, wheel lifting, battery theft to name a few. In a short span of 15 days, 14 cases related to battery thefts from cars and jeeps have been reported. Despite lodging Police complaints, there is no reprieve yet, alleged C. Narayanagowda, President of Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association, who requested for intensified Police patrolling by deputing additional Police personnel.