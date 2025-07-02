Protest staged for basic facilities on Ashada Fridays atop Chamundi Hill

July 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the authorities concerned to provide basic facilities including drinking water and toilets for devotees visiting Chamundi Hill on Ashada Fridays, members of Karnataka Sena Pade staged a protest near the old DC Office in city yesterday.

The protesters said that adequate drinking water facility was not made during last Ashada Friday when lakhs of devotees visited the Hill temple. Also, toilet facilities were not provided causing a lot of inconvenience to the devotees, they alleged.

The authorities concerned had assured that devotees coming through the steps would be given a direct access for the darshan of deity, but the devotees had to wait for three to four hours to have the darshan of the Goddess. They further complained that even the mass feeding facility was not properly arranged and urged that prasada distribution system be continued like in the previous years. The protesters urged the authorities to rectify the flaws and set the things right at least during the coming Ashada Fridays.

Sena Pade District President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda, leaders Suresh, Prabhu Shankar, Prajesh, Sinduvalli Shivakumar, Madhuvana Chandru, Bogadi Siddegowda, Shivalingaiah, Neha, Bhagyamma, Padma, Krishnegowda, Girish, Nagaraju, Hanumanthaiah, Tayur Ganesh and others were present.