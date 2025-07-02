Advanced virtual dissection table at JSS Medical College

July 2, 2025

Anatomage Table brings life-size virtual dissections to medical training

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major stride towards modernising medical education, the Department of Anatomy at JSS Medical College, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, inaugurated the Anatomage Table Version 11 — an advanced virtual dissection system developed by a US-based company.

The state-of-the-art 3D anatomy platform was unveiled during a ceremony held on the college campus, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to blending traditional medical training with cutting-edge technology.

The Anatomage Table offers life-size, high-resolution visualisations of the human body, allowing students and medical professionals to conduct virtual dissections with exceptional detail and precision. This system bridges the gap between cadaver-based learning and modern digital tools, offering a transformative experience in understanding human anatomy.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji graced the occasion. Dr. Girish Kapur, Senior Vice-President, India Site Operations, USP Hyderabad, was the chief guest. Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha; Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, VC, JSS AHER; Dr. B. Manjunatha, Registrar; Dr. Sudhindra Bhat, Controller of Examinations; Dr. Vishal Kumar Gupta, Dean Academics; Dr. D. Narayanappa, Principal of JSS Medical College; and Vice-Principals Dr. M.N. Suma & Dr. Praveen Kulkarni also attended.

The inauguration included a symbolic lamp lighting and a brochure release. A live demonstration of the Anatomage Table was conducted by Dr. S.P. Vinutha, Associate Professor of Anatomy, who showcased free-hand virtual dissection and an exploration from superficial to deeper anatomical structures. The presentation was met with appreciation from the assembled dignitaries.

Speaking on the development, faculty members emphasised that the introduction of this digital dissection table marks a new era in medical training at JSS. The tool is expected to enhance the learning experience and provide students with an integrated, immersive understanding of the human body, fostering both academic and clinical excellence.