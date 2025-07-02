Dental Excellence at Kamakshi Hospital
Dental Excellence at Kamakshi Hospital

July 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Dentistry at Kamakshi Hospital in J.P. Nagar now features a dedicated branch under the skilled leadership of Dr. Hemalatha, a dental surgeon renowned for her experience.

The clinic offers a full spectrum of dental services including preventive and restorative care, root canals, crowns, bridges, extractions, gum surgeries, cosmetic bleaching and advanced implant placements.

 A 44-year- old female patient struggling with missing teeth that had affected both her confidence and comfort, visited Kamakshi Hospital.

On examination, root stumps were noted on both right and left upper arch and the patient was expecting effective solution. After a thorough discussion of treatment options, including dental implants, the patient opted for implant therapy. Following a detailed consultation, a well-planned implant procedure was done and now the patient smiles with renewed ease and assurance.

Using cone-beam CT scans, Dr. Hemalatha ensures precise planning and minimally invasive implant surgery — ideal for patients requiring bone grafts or sinus lifts. Dental implants — titanium or zirconia — are securely anchored in the jaw and support prosthetics such as crowns or dentures, restoring both function and aesthetics.

The facility is equipped with modern diagnostics and surgical tools and Dr. Hemalatha brings decades of experience, handling complex cases and innovative orthodontic solutions.

With expert care, cutting-edge technology and personalised treatment plans, Kamakshi Hospital’s J.P. Nagar branch is city’s premier choice for dental implant and surgical needs. Kamakshi Hospital continues to offer advanced dental care with one patient one smile at a time.

