Vehicle to create awareness on ill-effects of tobacco on the move

June 1, 2020

1,359 cases booked under COTPA, Rs. 2,35,380 fine collected in 2019-20

Mysore/Mysuru: To mark World No Tobacco Day celebration, District Survekshan Unit, District Tobacco Control Cell and District Health and Family Welfare Society jointly flagged off an awareness vehicle at District Health Officer’s (DHO) Office premises in Nazarbad this morning.

Every year, on May 31st, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and global partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.

Speaking after flagging off the vehicle, DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh said that the vehicle will be moving around the district to create awareness on the ill-effects of tobacco consumption.

Youths were falling prey to tobacco products and were ruining their lives. Hence this year, the aim is to protect youths from getting addicted to tobacco products, the DHO said and added that the vehicle will also be creating awareness about the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) rules and regulations.

Continuing, the DHO said 48 raids under COTPA were conducted in 2019-20, with 1,359 cases booked under various Sections and Rs. 2,35,380 fine collected. Under Section 4: 1,113 cases booked and Rs. 1,92,880 fine collected; Section 6A: 210 cases- Rs. 38,000 fine and under Section 6B: 28 cases were booked and Rs. 4,500 fine collected.

District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. Chidambara, RCHO Dr. Ravi, Dr. Shivaprasad, Dr. Umesh, S. Prakash, Health officers and others were present at the flagging off event.