Janaushadhi Kendras achieve record sales of Rs. 52 crore in April 2020

June 1, 2020

Over 6,300 stores functioning in 726 districts of the country

Arrangements with India Post for delivery of medicines to remote stores

Jan Aushadhi Sugam Mobile App to locate nearest Kendras

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJAKs) achieved a record sales turnover of Rs. 52 crore in the month of April 2020 compared to Rs. 42 crore in March 2020. It was Rs. 17 crore in April 2019.

Reportedly, this led to total savings of approximately Rs. 300 crore for citizens as PMBJAKs’ medicines are cheaper by 50 to 90 per cent of the average market price.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, has congratulated Janaushadhi store operators for achieving a record sales turnover and for working non-stop and tirelessly in the circumstances when the country needed it most.

Sadananda Gowda has ensured that his Ministry, through Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), is committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of affordable medicines to people.

Amid lockdown, Janaushadhi Kendras accepted orders for medicines on WhatsApp and e-mail, where on the basis of uploaded prescriptions medicines are delivered at the doorsteps of the patients. Supply arrangements with India Post were made for delivery of medicines to the remotely located stores.

At present, there are over 6,300 Janaushadhi Kendras functioning in 726 districts of the country ensuring supply of quality medicines at affordable prices, the Minister said. “It is heartening to note that many PMBJKs are using modern communication tools including social media platforms like WhatsApp to provide better services in effecting faster delivery of essential medicines to the needy,” Sadananda Gowda said.

In its fight against COVID-19, the Government is revolutionising the face of healthcare system through notable schemes like PMBJP that have been providing over 900 quality generic-medicines and 154 surgical equipment and consumable at affordable prices for every citizen of the nation, the Minister said.

The Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) has developed ‘Jan Aushadhi Sugam Mobile App’ to help people in a big way to locate their nearest Jan Aushadhi Kendras and availability of affordable generic medicine with its price.

“Over 3,25,000 people are using this App and they can avail a host of user-friendly options like direction guided through Google Map for location of the Janaushadhi Kendra, search Jan Aushadhi generic medicines, analyse product comparison of generic and branded medicine in form of MRP and overall savings with the help of this App,” Sadananda Gowda added.