Shramik Special leaves Mysuru with 466 migrants to Assam

June 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The 11th Shramik Special train carrying migrant workers, who were stranded in Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan and Hunsur, left for Guwahati, Assam, from Mysuru yesterday.

The train carrying as many as 466 registered migrants started the journey from Ashokapuram Railway Station at 1.30 pm. In addition, 176 migrants from Ramanagara boarded the Shramik Special. The train comprising 20 LHB coaches is scheduled to reach Guwahati on Tuesday.

The passengers were allowed to board the train only after scrutiny and verification of documents of the registered migrants.

According to the Railway authorities, the Indian Railways will operate 100 pairs of special trains in the second phase of graded resumption of passenger train services in the country from today. These special trains, with both air-conditioned and non-air conditioned classes, will be additional to the existing Shramik and Special trains that started operations earlier this month.

Tickets can be booked online on the IRCTC website or mobile app, with an advanced reservation period of a maximum of 120 days. Booking of tickets across the counter at Railway Stations can also be done.

All passengers will be required to follow a host of guidelines, passengers will be screened for COVID-19 and only those with no symptoms and confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the Stations or board the trains.

The passengers will have to keep their faces covered with masks and observe physical distancing both at the Station as well as during their journey. Upon arrival at their last stop, the passengers will have to adhere to health protocols set by the destination State or Union Territory.