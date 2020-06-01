MLC opposes Divisional-level evaluation of II PUC answer scripts

June 1, 2020

Warns of mass boycott of ongoing evaluation if Govt. continues to use pressure tactics against lecturers

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the public transport system is yet to return to normalcy and health concerns are growing amid COVID-19 pandemic, JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda has strongly opposed the ongoing Divisional-level evaluation of II PUC answer scripts, saying that it poses a health and safety risk for evaluators.

In a press statement, Marithibbegowda, who represents South Teachers Constituency in the Legislative Council, termed the Divisional-level evaluation as unscientific and inappropriate.

Pointing out that Mysuru Divisional evaluation is taking place at 9 centres in the city from May 28, the MLC wondered how lecturers from the neighbouring districts of Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu, which form Mysuru Division, can take part in the evaluation in the absence of a normal transport system and Boarding and Lodging facilities in Mysuru, with Hotels, Lodges and Restaurants shut due to lockdown.

Claiming that he had written to the Primary and Secondary Education Minister and the PU Education Department authorities over a month ago to conduct evaluation of answer scripts at all the District Head Quarters taking into consideration the health and safety of Lecturers, the MLC said that the District- level evaluation was a better option especially when there are a high number of lady evaluators.

Alleging that some DDPUEs were forcing lecturers to attend evaluation work, he said that this pressure tactics should stop and those lecturers who cannot attend must be exempted from evaluation work.

Demanding suspension of DDPUEs, who are exerting pressure on Lecturers without bothering about their (lecturers) health and safety concerns, he warned of giving a call for mass boycott of the ongoing evaluation if the Government continues to threaten the lecturers.