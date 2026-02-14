Velodrome: Dist. Minister talks to CM
News

Velodrome: Dist. Minister talks to CM

February 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa held discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Feb. 12, over the handing over of land to the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) for the construction of velodrome for cycling and other sports related facilities in Mysuru city.

In his post on ‘X’, Dr. Mahadevappa has shared the information related to the submission of proposal for land, as it requires not less than 10 acres to 15 acres of land to build the velodrome. The proposal has been conceptualised to encourage professional cycling and to host national and international events.

This follows the prolonged delay in the execution of velodrome-related plans, as the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had announced a budgetary allocation of Rs. 10 crore for the same project, in 2023-24.

R. Chethan, Commissioner of Directorate of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department and others were present.

