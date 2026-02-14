Thousands chant Hanuman Chalisa

February 14, 2026

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham leads the religious event

Mysore/Mysuru: The chants of Jai Sri Ram and Jai Hanuman reverberated at the day-long Sri Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagna, organised by Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram at Maharaja’s College Grounds here this morning, to pray for Loka Kalyana (Welfare of the World).

A life-size, bejewelled idol of Lord Hanuman decorated with a crown, was the main attraction. Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, the main pontiff of Sri Ganapathy Ashram, worshipped the idol, by showering Veelyedale (betel leaves).

Earlier, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji clad in ochre, walked into the venue, through the specially built ramp, even as the devotees waved saffron flags printed with slogans like – Jai Sri Ram and Om Namo Hanumathe Namaha.

Lord Ram’s sacrifice

Addressing the huge turnout of devotees, Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji said, “Lord Sri Ram, sacrificed for the cause of the country and peace of the people. The Lord spread a message to live for the cause of dharma. Whatever we say in praise of Lord Sri Ram, still proves less. So everybody should chant Rama Nama, as the latter is described as the powerhouse of the knowledge. So also Lord Hanuman, the close aide of Lod Sri Ram, should be worshipped, to be blessed with fame, peace and power.”

Junior pontiff of Ganapathy Ashram, Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji was avowed the confluence of devotees and appealed everyone to join the initiative launched by the Swamiji.

Arrangements

Separate seating arrangements were made for the dignitaries and others, with barricades erected throughout the venue.

The copies of ‘Valmiki Ramayana’, containing 100 slokas, was distributed with the slogan- Laksha Prathigala Mahayagna- among the gathering.

On the either side of the dais, LED screens were installed, for the benefit of those seated behind to watch the event.

Prasada boxes

Boxes of prasada containing- vegetable pulav, uddina vada and kesari bath, along with water bottles were distributed.

Security

As part of security arrangements, Door Framed Metal Detectors (DFMD) were installed by the Police at the entrance of the venue, besides frisking the people with Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMD).

Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA and city BJP President L. Nagendra, former MLA S.A. Ramdas, Kannada actor-couple Vashista Simha and Haripriya, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions President R. Vasudev Bhat and others were present.