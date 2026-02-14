Train stuck!

February 14, 2026

Passengers inconvenienced for two hours as Chennai-Mysuru Express halts on track near Naganahalli; impacts other trains

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of passengers travelling in Chennai-Mysuru Weekly Express (Train No. 22682) had to face a lot of inconvenience as the locomotive train stopped on the track between Srirangapatna and Naganahalli section due to engine failure yesterday morning.

The Weekly Express, which arrived at KSR Bengaluru Station from Chennai at around 5 am on Friday, left Bengaluru for Mysuru at its scheduled time of 5.20 am. As the train crossed Srirangapatna and was about to reach Naganahalli Station, the locomotive suddenly developed a technical snag at around 7.30 am, due to which the train came to a halt.

Soon, the loco pilots reported the matter to Mysuru Railway Station authorities, who dispatched another locomotive (relief locomotive) to replace the broken-down locomotive. It took a good 2 hours to detach the broken-down locomotive and attach the relief locomotive to the bogies of the Express Train.

After a lot of effort by the Railway technical staff, the locomotive attachment was done and the bogies of the Express Train were brought to Mysuru Railway Station at around 9.45 am.

The incident also severely affected the schedule of other trains that followed from Bengaluru to Mysuru yesterday.