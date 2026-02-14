Temples gear up of Shivarathri special pujas, homas

February 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mahashivarathri, special pujas will be performed at Sri Prasanna Shivalingeshwaraswamy temple on Vishwamanava Double Road in Kuvempunagar tomorrow.

The rituals will begin at 5.30 am with Rudrabhisheka, followed by Mahamangalarathi and conclude with Rudrabhisheka at 4 am the next morning, followed by Mahamangalarathi.

Singer A.D. Srinivasan and team will render devotional songs and Bhavageethe in the temple premises at 7 pm.

Amrutheshwara Temple

Special pujas will also be performed at Sri Amrutheshwaraswamy temple on Dewan’s Road from Feb. 14 to 17.

The rituals include Panchamrutha Rudrabhisheka, 108 Parthiva Linga Puja etc.

On Feb. 17 (Amavasya – New Moon Day), special pujas such as Kalasarpa Shanti, Mrutyunjaya Homa, Mangalya Mangala Chandika Homa, Swayamvara Parvathi Homa, Dakshinamurthy and Dhanvantari Homa, Subramanya Homa, Kujashanti Homa, Navagraha Homa and Shani Shanti Homa will be performed.

Umamaheshwara Temple

Sri Umamaheshwara temple at KHB Colony, Kuvempunagar 2nd Stage, will commence with Rudrabhisheka at 6 am, followed by Mahamangalarathi tomorrow.

The Modala (first) Jaavada Puja will be held at 6 pm, followed by the second one at 9 pm, the third one at 12 midnight and the fourth and last one at 4 am, the next morning. Subsequently, Mahamangalarati will be performed and Prasada will be distributed to the devotees. For details, contact Mob: 94480-92818.

Mass Shiva Namaskara

Sri Pathanjali Yoga Shiksha Samithi (SPYSS), Karnataka, has organised Mass Shiva Namaskara at Sri Ganapathy Sachidananda Ashram, Nanjangud Road, tomorrow (Feb. 15) from 5.30 am to 7 am. Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji will inaugurate the programme.

Shivarathri Jathra Mahotsava at Bogadi

Shivarathri Jathra Mahotsava will be held at Sri Nagalingeshwara, Sri Bhogeshwara, Saptamatruka Hiri Devamma temple at Bogadi in the city on Feb.15.

The rituals will begin at 5 am on Feb.15, with Mahasankalpa, Ganapathi Puja, Panchamrutha Abhisheka, Archane, Sahasranama, Shivapanchakshari Homa, Trishati and Mrutyunjaya Homas.

Mass Bhajans will be held from 6.30 am to 11 am, following which there will be a Bharatanatyam performance, Sugama Sangeetha and devotional songs.

Shivarathri at Suttur

Mahashivarathri puja rituals will begin at 6 am at Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud taluk tomorrow and will continue till 6 am the next morning.

On Feb.15, Shivadeekshe will be held at 7 pm, followed by Silver Chariot Prakarotsava at 9.30 pm. The event will also feature cultural programmes by JSS Residential School students at 5.30 pm, followed by devotional songs by J.R. Anusha and team at 8 pm, Shivakatha by Srilalitha Uliyaru at 10.30 pm, Neelagarara Mela by Kalappa and team at 1 am on Feb.16 and Mass Bhajans by Sri Basaveshwara Bhajan team at 5 am.

Mass Bhajans will also be held at Karthru Gadduge, Sri Veerabhadreshwara and Sri Narayanaswamy cluster temples from 6 am on Feb.15 to 6 am on Feb.16.

Also, as part of Amavasya, special pujas will be performed on Feb.17.

For details, contact Mob: 88969-64242.