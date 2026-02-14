Night of Shiva tomorrow
News

Night of Shiva tomorrow

February 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Temples with Lord Shiva as presiding deity in the city are being decked up for Mahashivarathri festival tomorrow.

Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple located near Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace is the main attraction of the festival every year as the idol of Linga is adorned with Chinnada Kolaga (Golden Mask). As it is holiday for Government employees today, the Kolaga was brought in a box from the District Treasury to the temple yesterday amid heavy Police bandobast.

Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Abhivrudhi Pradhikara M.J. Roopa and Muzrai and Religious Endowment Department officers were present.

Priest of Sri Trineshwaraswamy Temple Santhanam said, prior to the decoration of the idol with Chinnada Kolaga, various Abhishekas will be performed to the deity. The Chinnada Kolaga will adorn the idol at 5 am, followed by decorations using myriad flowers. At 6 am, Abhisheka will be performed in the name of royal scion, before opening the temple for devotees.

The temple will remain open till Monday (Feb. 16) early morning, before taking the Chinnada Kolaga back to the Treasury at 11 am.

Gurukula

The 101 Lingas installed at Shilpi Siddanthi Siddalinga Swamy’s Gurukula on Ramanuja Road in the city, another major attraction during Shivarathri, is also being spruced up for the festival.

Since yesterday, the idols are being cleaned as the Gurukula is opened only once in a year for this festival of Lord Shiva.

Likewise, the Shivarathri related arrangements are also being made at Sri Chandramouliswara Temple in V.V. Mohalla, Sri Kameshwara Kameshwari Temple on Ramanuja Road, Mahadeshwara temples in Sunnadakeri, Halladakeri, Kumbarakoppal, Paduvarahalli and other localities across the city which will be thronged by devotees.

