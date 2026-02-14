Illegal conversion of Special Agricultural Zone around Chamundi Hill: MDA Commissioner Converts land for… MLC Uncle?!  alleges MLA T.S. Srivatsa

February 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has alleged that the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), at one of its meetings, illegally resolved to convert the ‘Special Agricultural Zone’ at the foot of Chamundi Hill into a residential zone and recommended the same to the State Government for approval.

He said that he would lodge a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta, urging the investigative agency to bring the guilty officers to book.

“I had already submitted a complaint 15 days ago to the Chief Secretary and the Urban Development Secretary regarding this illegal resolution, but I have not received any response so far. I will approach the Upa Lokayukta,” he told Star of Mysore.

Clear rule violation

“In 2016, under the leadership of then CM Siddaramaiah, rules were framed prohibiting any change in the Special Agricultural Zone around Chamundi Hill until 2031. The rules specify permitted activities in the zone, such as the construction of a single house, an orphanage or an educational institution, but do not allow conversion into residential layouts,” Srivatsa said.

However, on Aug. 8, 2025, in its first meeting, MDA resolved to convert the Special Agricultural Zone into a residential zone on the grounds that no agricultural activities were taking place and recommended the proposal to the Government.

Favouritism alleged

“An application was submitted to convert 4 acres and 27 guntas in Survey No. 98 in Mysuru taluk’s Kasaba Hobli, Kurubarahalli village, from a ‘special agricultural zone’ to a residential zone. This is nepotism because a press publication by MDA dated July 14, 2025, calling for public objections, referred to the same conversion of 4 acres and 27 guntas of land in the name of sitting MLC Madhu G. Madegowda from the ‘Special Agricultural Zone’ to a residential zone.

The MDA Commissioner should have clarified that such a recommendation cannot be made, but he did not and he went ahead. This he did because he, the MDA Commissioner, is the blood relative of MLC MadhuMadegowda, so he has acted with nepotistic bias.

Srivatsa claimed that this favouritism has led to the illegal conversion of 47 acres of land worth Rs. 500 crore into residential use at the foot of Chamundi Hill and demanded that all such illegal resolutions be exposed and disciplinary action taken against those responsible.

According to the rules, after the formation of MDA, a permanent chairman, four members and legislators should have been appointed to the MDA Board, making a total of 19 members.

However, at present, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, only seven officials, along with the Government representative and Urban Development Department Joint Secretary, Bengaluru, Krishnamurthy, form part of a nine-member committee.

Minister involved?

Since officials are unlikely to oppose the DC’s decision, Srivatsa alleged that Krishnamurthy may have been pressured by influential persons to agree to the resolution.

He further alleged that such a move could only be possible with the involvement of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Srivatsa insisted that even a full-fledged MDA Board would not have the authority to pass such an unlawful resolution and demanded criminal cases against all those present at the Aug. 8, 2025, MDA meeting and the Minister.