Vendor Association demands ID card for all vendors

September 22, 2019

Mysuru: Maintaining that there were over 10,000 street vendors doing business in the city, the city’s Sri Chamundeshwari Shramajeevi Rastebadi Vyaparigala Rakshana Samiti has demanded the MCC to issue ID cards to all street vendors.

In a press release, the Samithi President Dodamane Manjunath said that out of the over 10,000 street vendors, only 1,600 have been issued ID cards by the MCC which is unfair.

Maintaining that some middlemen and a few persons posing as MCC officials were indulged in collecting thousands of rupees from poor street vendors after promising them of ID cards, he said that the ID cards are issued free of cost, with no fee.

For more details, street vendors can call 9845218820 / 8762202954.