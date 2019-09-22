Vendor Association demands ID card for all vendors
News

Vendor Association demands ID card for all vendors

September 22, 2019

Mysuru: Maintaining that there were over 10,000 street vendors doing business in the city, the city’s Sri Chamundeshwari Shramajeevi Rastebadi Vyaparigala Rakshana Samiti has demanded the MCC to issue ID cards to all street vendors.

In a press release, the Samithi President Dodamane Manjunath said that out of the over 10,000 street vendors, only 1,600 have been issued ID cards by the MCC which is unfair.

Maintaining that some middlemen and a few persons posing as MCC officials were indulged in collecting thousands of rupees from poor street vendors after promising them of ID cards, he said that the ID cards are issued free of cost, with no fee.

For more details, street vendors can call 9845218820 / 8762202954.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching