Minister Somanna inspects Dasara venues

September 22, 2019

Mysuru: With just seven days to go for Dasara, District Minister V. Somanna went on an inspection-spree of Dasara venues in and around the city yesterday.

Somanna began the day by visiting Nandi Statue atop Chamundi Hill at about 6 am and switched on the newly-installed high-mast lamp.

The Minister directed the authorities to improve lighting and drinking water facilities. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar apprised the Minister on the developmental plans for Chamundi Hill under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Augmentation Drive scheme.

Referring to the green cover atop the Hill, Somanna sought to know the initiatives taken by the Forest Department for improving greenery. Somanna told the officials to ensure that no concrete structure creeps into the Green Zone area.

He later inspected the civic amenities at the Hill footsteps. When the Minister was apprised on the drinking water pumping project works for supplying water atop the Hill, KUWS&DB Engineers highlighted the hurdles posed by the Forest Department and some environmentalists on laying water pipelines. However, the Engineers expressed hope that they would complete the project in three months.

Somanna also inspected the vehicle parking lot near the footsteps and gave some suggestions. The Minister went to Scouts and Guides ground near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the venue of Dasara Aahara Mela.

MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj told the Minister that 96 food stalls were coming up and necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the stall owners maintain hygiene and cleanliness.

Somanna, who visited Maharaja’s College Ground where Yuva Dasara will take place, was briefed on the seating arrangements and stage.

Somanna later visited JK Grounds, the venue of Mahila and Makkala Dasara. The Minister directed the District administration to take steps to paint the MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee building ahead of Dasara.

On his last stop, the Minister visited Kuppanna Park, the venue of Dasara Flower Show. He directed the authorities to make it more attractive.

MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, DCP M. Muthuraj, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu, Muzarai Tahsildar and Chamundeshwari Temple EO Yathiraj Sampathkumaran and others were present.

Street-lights on Ring Road

Meanwhile, Somanna, who inspected the street-lights of the Ring Road on the stretch from Hinkal Junction to Devegowda Circle on Friday, directed the authorities to ensure that all street lights along are working.

Pointing out that Ring Road is a vital link for thousands of motorists, the Minister said that it was important to ensure that all the street lights were functional.

CESC MD Gopalakrishna, and other officials accompanied the Minister.