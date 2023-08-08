Verdict in just 5 days

August 8, 2023

Mysuru POCSO Fast Track Court delivers India’s second fastest verdict

Mysore/Mysuru: The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Special Fast Track Court in Mysuru, constituted to hear rape cases of minors, has achieved the distinction of delivering the second-fastest verdict in India and the first in Karnataka. The charge, trial with witnesses, arguments, counter-arguments and acquittal of accused was done within a span of five days.

It may be mentioned here that in 2021, the Araria POCSO Court in Bihar was the first Fast Track Court in India to try, hear, convict and sentence a man who raped a minor to a life term in prison in a single day, setting a new record and benchmark.

In this case that was tried by the Mysuru POCSO Fast Track Court, the Police filed the chargesheet on 1.8.2023 and the charge was framed on 1.8.2023, witnesses were examined on 2.8.2023 and 3.8.2023. Arguments and counter-arguments were submitted on 4.8.2023 and the judgement was delivered by Judge of Fast Track Court Shayma Khamroz on 5.8.23.

Vijayanagar Police had submitted the chargesheet against the 23-year-old accused (name withheld due to confidentiality in POCSO case) for sexually assaulting the girl who was 17 years, 11 months old (name withheld). In her statement, the victim had said that she was sexually assaulted a couple of times and the accused even married her at his village and brought her to Mysuru.

The victim also alleged in the statement that they started living together after marriage and subsequently there were differences between the accused and her over household chores. To scare him when he was away from their house, she consumed a hair dye. Soon, the victim developed an unbearable stomach ache and was rushed to the hospital by the accused who discovered the girl writhing in pain. As she was a minor, the girl’s statement was recorded at the hospital by the Police who subsequently arrested the accused and was sent to Judicial Custody.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, there is no need to pass any orders under Section 357-A (3) of Cr.PC (victim compensation). Accused is in judicial custody, he is ordered to be released forthwith. Accused to execute personal bond of Rs. 50,000 towards compliance U/Sec.437-A of Cr.PC (bail),” the Judge ordered, acquitting the accused. Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel of Mysuru M.S. Naveen Machangada argued on behalf of the accused.