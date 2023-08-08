M.G. Road traffic chaos: District Minister instructs Police to take action

August 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has instructed City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth to take measures to alleviate traffic congestion caused by vehicles transporting vegetables and fruits to the M.G. Road Market.

Goods vehicle begin blocking the road 11 pm at night as they download vegetables and fruits. The chaos gets worse from 7 am till about 11 am effecting movement of ambulances and school buses.

Minister Mahadevappa acknowledged that a designated area has been allocated for vendors, but despite this provision, vendors continue to encroach upon the road and utilise footpaths for their businesses, leading to traffic congestion. This issue dates back to when the vegetable market was relocated to this site several years ago.

While the disarrayed traffic situation is well-known to officials from various Departments, no concrete actions have been taken thus far. The farmers responsible for transporting vegetables, fruits and greens from distant places cannot be solely blamed, as they require time to unload their produce. In the absence of a dedicated unloading space, the vehicles they use remain parked on the road until unloading is completed.

Both the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Police Department should have collaboratively worked towards finding a resolution to this issue. However, the officials from these bodies have seemingly ignored the matter, leading to significant inconvenience for the general public.