Veteran actor ‘Sarigama Viji’ no more

January 15, 2025

Bengaluru: Renowned Kannada actor and theatre person R. Vijaykumar, popularly known as ‘Sarigama Viji‘ passed at a private hospital, here this morning. He was 76.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. His body will be kept at his Mahalakshmi Layout residence and the last rites will be held at T.R. Mill cremetorium in Chamarajpet tomorrow (Jan. 16).

A well known personsality, Sarigama Viji made his acting bebut in the film ‘Beluvalada Madilalli’ directed by Geethapriya in 1975. He has acted in more than 260 films. The actor was nicknamed as ‘Sarigama Viji’ from his play ‘Samsaradalli Sarigama’ which was staged more than 1,300 times across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Viji was last seen in the movie ‘Dakota Express’released in the year 2002.