Veteran Kannada actor ‘Shani’ Mahadevappa passes away

January 4, 2021

Bengaluru: Veteran Sandalwood actor Shani Mahadevappa (Shiva Prakash) died after a prolonged illness at the K.C. General Hospital here yesterday. He was 88.

He leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a son.

Mahadevappa, who acted in almost all movies of Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, had appeared in more than 400 films.

Mahadevappa’s son M. Gurukumar said that the actor was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for almost a year and was completely bedridden.

Due to severe cold and cough, he complained of breathing problems a week ago and was admitted to the ICU of K.C. General Hospital, where he  breathed his last.

He was born in 1933 and hailed from Malavalli in Mandya district. His father was also a theatre actor. He started his career on stage at a very young age. 

His role in the play Shaneeshwara Mahatme brought him acclaim and he came to be known as ‘Shani’ Mahadevappa. He acted in lead roles in several plays staged by drama companies, including Gubbi Company.

He began his career in films in 1962 by playing small roles. He later became a close associate of Dr. Rajkumar and was a regular in most of the thespian’s films, playing character roles.

‘Shani’ Mahadevappa is said to have acted in over 150 films with Dr. Rajkumar, including Shankar Guru, Mooroovare Vajragalu and Kavirathna Kalidasa among other films. 

He was also the contemporary of prominent actors such as Vajramuni, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Dhirendra Gopal, Sudheer and Sundar Krishna Urs. Last rites were held at Sumanahalli Crematorium today.

