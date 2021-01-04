COVID scare not deterring students from attending classes

January 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Bored of staying in home and attending online classes for more than nine months, the students of Classes 10 and 12, following reopening of schools and colleges from Jan. 1, have undergone the mandatory RT-PCR test and are attending classes.

“There is an overall 60 percent attendance of students attending Classes 10 and 12,” said Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Dr. Panduranga speaking to SOM this morning.

When SOM visited Vidya-vardhaka College on Seshadri Iyer Road this morning, out of 170 students, 125 students were attending classes.

Law College too reopened: Following the order to reopen Law Colleges, Vidyavardhaka Law College, which received the guidelines for the reopening of the college on Saturday, has reopened today with just 35 of the total 571 students attending classes on the first day.

Principal P. Deepu said that the college offers BA-LLB and LLB courses and added that intimation about resuming classes from today has been sent to all students and parents.

Though Degree College (BA, B.Com and B.Sc) classes have commenced since last month, 152 students out of the total 283 students were attending classes today. The attendance of students was increasing daily, the Principal said.

She said that classes being held in the college are being telecast live for the benefit of those students who are unable to attend the classes at the college.

She further said that every student is checked for body temperature through thermal screening at the entrance of the college and it is seen that they are wearing proper face masks and maintaining social distancing, besides stating that a sanitiser bottle is kept at the entrance of each classroom and the students have to enter their respective classroom only after sanitising their hands.

Meanwhile, attendance of students at various degree colleges in city, which re-opened last month, is improving day-by-day with students attending classes regularly.