Minister Patil hints at regularisation of illegal mines in Mandya district
January 4, 2021

Pandavapura: Mines and Geology Minister C.C. Patil has hinted at regularisation of all illegal mining in Mandya district.

Talking to reporters after visiting mining areas in T.M. Hosur, Kalenahalli, Chennanakere, Hangarahalli, Bebi Betta in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks on Saturday, he said those who were doing mining illegally would be given an opportunity for regularisation of their business by paying penalty and royalty to the Department. They would be instructed to adhere with rules and carry-on their  activity without affecting people and agriculture in its surrounding areas. 

Officials had been told to disconnect power supply for those illegal miners who have not paid penalty despite serving notice on them. “We are contemplating increasing royalty and allow illegal miners to continue their activity,”  he added.

The Minister said that he had visited illegal mining areas and  had asked officers to impose fine as well as take action against such miners. Protection had been given to the Department officers who were working to stop unauthorised mining in their jurisdiction. “There was delay in issuing new 134 mining licences in Hangarahalli and Mundagadore villages since last nine years due to controversy over fixing of the boundary between  Forest and Mines and Geology Departments. It is being addressed through survey.”

Horticulture and District Minister K.C. Narayanagowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr.M.V. Venkatesh, SP Parashuram, Mines and Geology Department Deputy Director Pushpa, ZP CEO Zulfikar, Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy, Tahsildars Pramod L. Patil and Roopa were present.

KRS gets first priority

We have given first priority for the protection of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam which has been built by Mysore Maharajas by selling their personal gold jewellery. The survey of Bebi Betta will be done through drone. A private agency has been asked to find out the impact of mining on the Dam and what is the safe distance to do mining. The report is expected in three months. Based on it, necessary action will be taken. – C.C. Patil, Mines and Geology Minister

