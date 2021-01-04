Fire due to short circuit partially destroys Bank in city

January 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Fire due to short circuit at the UPS room has partially destroyed a Bank yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place at Bank of Baroda in Gandhi Square and the fire has destroyed two computers, tables, chairs, false ceiling, windows and door.

As yesterday was a holiday for the Bank, the Bank was closed. Luckily, the fire has not done any damage to the Bank’s treasury.

Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade personnel, numbering about 15, who rushed to the spot along with the fire extinguishing vehicle, managed to douse the fire in a nearly two-hour-long operation.

As the doors and windows of the Bank were closed and the electronic equipment was on fire inside, thick black smoke had engulfed inside the Bank, hampering the operation.

Later, the Fire personnel using a smoke extraction equipment, removed the smoke from inside the Bank and after wearing oxygen mask and other safety equipment, managed to go inside the Bank, identified the fire spot and doused it, according to District Fire Officer Raju.

He (Raju) said that the fire had destroyed electronic equipment, doors, windows and other items inside the Bank and added that the treasury was not damaged in the incident.

He further said that the short circuit may have occurred at about 10 am and as it was a holiday for the Bank, it had not come to the notice of anyone immediately.