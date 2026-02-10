Video of child with ‘knife’ sparks concern
News

Video of child with ‘knife’ sparks concern

February 10, 2026

Police clarify it was plastic knife

Mysore/Mysuru: A video showing a boy holding a knife-like object and attempting to threaten a group of children has gone viral. However, the Police have clarified that the object was a plastic cake-cutting knife and not a real weapon.

The incident, captured on CCTV, appears to show a boy confronting and trying to fight with other children. The footage is said to have been recorded at Shanthinagar under Udayagiri Police limits. The children are believed to be between six and eight years old, and the scene gives the impression of a mock gang-style confrontation.

Udayagiri Police stated that the children were only playing and that the knife-like object was a plastic implement used for cutting cakes. Following an enquiry, the parents of the children were counselled.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching