Video of child with ‘knife’ sparks concern

February 10, 2026

Police clarify it was plastic knife

Mysore/Mysuru: A video showing a boy holding a knife-like object and attempting to threaten a group of children has gone viral. However, the Police have clarified that the object was a plastic cake-cutting knife and not a real weapon.

The incident, captured on CCTV, appears to show a boy confronting and trying to fight with other children. The footage is said to have been recorded at Shanthinagar under Udayagiri Police limits. The children are believed to be between six and eight years old, and the scene gives the impression of a mock gang-style confrontation.

Udayagiri Police stated that the children were only playing and that the knife-like object was a plastic implement used for cutting cakes. Following an enquiry, the parents of the children were counselled.