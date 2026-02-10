Hosahundi Raghu-led group wins big in HOPCOMS polls

February 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The group led by current Director Hosahundi Raghu won big in the Mysuru district HOPCOMS (Horticultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society) elections held here on Thursday last.

The polls were held from 9 am at Curzon Park in the heart of the city, following which the counting of votes were taken up in the afternoon. There were 14 seats, out of which the voting was held for 12 seats, with Suryakumar (Hunsur taluk-General Category seat) and H.S. Chandregowda (B Class Co-operative Societies seat) being declared elected unopposed earlier.

Those who won the polls from General category seats were J. Mahadev (596 votes) from Mysuru taluk, B.N. Prabhuswamy (621 votes) from Nanjangud taluk, Y.G. Mahendra (656 votes) from T. Narasipur taluk, S.K. Shivanna (576 votes) from Periyapatna taluk, M.V. Sanjay (847 votes) from K.R. Nagar taluk and B.P. Boregowda (640 votes) from H.D. Kote taluk. The others elected were T. Ramegowda (574 votes) and Hosahundi Raghu (774 votes) from Backward Class Category-B seat, S.G. Nalini (538 votes) and S. Netravathi (512 votes) from Women Reserved seats, D. Padmanabha (511 votes) from SC Reserved seat and R. Sarvesh (597 votes) from ST Reserved seat.

There were a total of 40 candidates in the fray for 12 seats, out of which 10 candidates who had entered the fray from Hosahundi Raghu group, won the polls.

As many as 1,439 out of the 1,608 HOPCOMS Members cast their votes, with each elector having the opportunity to cast 12 votes. The tenure of the newly elected Board of Directors is 5 years.

Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Societies J.M. Jayalakshmi was the Returning Officer.