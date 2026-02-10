Auto drivers demand houses under Group Housing Scheme

February 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the Government to address their grievances, auto drivers of the city have sought allotment of houses to them under the Group Housing Scheme and other benefits.

Addressing a meeting of Mysuru Samyukta Karnataka Autorickshaw Owners and Drivers Association at the Park opposite the City Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard here recently, Association President M.V. Srinivas Mitra said several representations made to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Transport Minister and other higher authorities seeking redressal of their grievances have gone in vain.

“With the Transport Department authorities instructing to change fare meters following upward fare revision, the auto drivers have to shell out Rs. 2,500 per meter, which is an additional burden on them. Instead, the Government should distribute new fare meters for free. Also, FC (Fitness Certificate) fee hike should be rolled back. The issuance of FC receipt has come to a halt at Hunsur RTO Office for the past few months. This has resulted in a lot of problems for auto drivers and this should be rectified at the earliest,” he pointed out.

The other demands included widening of city roads, increase in the number of auto stands in accordance with the rising city population, introduction of financial assistance on the lines of the one in Andhra Pradesh, where auto drivers are paid Rs.15,000 annually under Seva Scheme and medical facilities to the family members of auto drivers.

Samyukta Karnataka Autorickshaw Owners and Drivers Association office-bearers P. Sunil Kumar, G. Prakash, R. Suresh, Sulaiman, Govindaraju, Diwakar, Jagadish Panchamukhi, Lokesh, Kumar, Selvaraj, Sudhan and others were present.