Vijayendra fans disburse medicines to patients

April 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Fans of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, who is the State General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, distributed medicines for free to patients at various localities in city including Kuvempunagar HUDCO Layout and Sharadadevinagar yesterday.

Speaking to press persons on the occasion, B.Y. Vijayendra Fans Association President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, who is also a former Mysuru Taluk Panchayath President, said that following a direction from Yediyurappa, the Association has been distributing medicines for free to patients in the city and district. On Friday, medicines were distributed to several patients at Kuvempunagar HUDCO Layout, Sharadadevinagar, Lalitadripura and other localities in city and at Nanjangud and H.D. Kote in the district, he said.

The Association has been engaged in supplying food packets to Policemen on duty and the poor since the past couple of days and on Friday, the fans distributed food to the poor at Ekalavyanagar, Indiranagar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Nagar, Youth Hostel and a few slums in city. Association Members Anand, Lakshmidevi, Nikhil, Jeswin, Nandeesh, Appu and others were present.

