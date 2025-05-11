Vintage Wheels grab eyeballs in city

May 11, 2025

Mysuru: Jalopies, restored back to life and continuing to grab the eyeballs, dotted the city roads in style at a Vintage Car Show organised by Advaith Hyundai Showroom on JLB Road in the city yesterday.

The Vintage Car Show saw Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club (KVCCC), Bengaluru, driving 28 old-fashioned cars from the capital city to Mysuru. The cars were exhibited at the premises of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Mysore Palace North Gate, catching the attention of tourists and the public, before they were driven to Advaith Showroom. Apart from the Indian made cars, the foreign made cars from Italy, America, Germany and England were also a part of the show. The tourists and the public vied with each other to treasure the moment, by taking a photograph along with the cars that still vow with their sturdy designs and sound.

KVCCC office-bearers, who stayed overnight in the city, returned along with their cars to Bengaluru today.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KVCCC Vice-President P.A. Suresh said that, “Advaith Hyundai has been our regular sponsors, with its owner also having a vast collection of vintage cars, which carry a significant value. Most of the vintage car owners, station their vehicles to eventually sell them to gujari. Instead of doing that, it is better to restore them, the main idea behind organising the Vintage Car Show.”

KVCC Hon. Secretary T.R. Raghunandan said, “Our Club has 300 members with a collection of over 1,500 cars. The efforts are on to encourage the hobby of collecting vintage cars, with the oldest among them being 1939-model Austin-10 car, not less than 50-year old.

Senior General Manager of Advaith Hyundai Showroom Gautham, Marketing Head Vinay Gappanna, General Manager (Sales) Pramod, General Manager (Service) Diwakar Babu and others were present.

Automobile showroom’s owner steals show

The show organised by Advaith Hyundai in association with The Grand Mercure Mysore Hotel, New Sayyaji Rao Road and Payana Car Museum, near Mysuru, exhibited some of the rare collections. Notable among them were from the collections of Dr. S.V.S. Subramanya, the Managing Director and owner of Advaith Hyundai Showroom. The 1938-model red colour Chevrolet Master Deluxe and 1955-model Dodge, both manufactured in America, attracted the motor lovers.

Morris Woody…

A 1958-model Morris Woody, a cult classic owned by KVCCC Vice-President P.A. Suresh, was the cynosure of all the eyes. The Englad made car is unique for being made of mostly wood, thus named – Woody.

Suresh says, “I have taken all India tour in the car. In case of losing the key of the car, a number printed above the key should be sent to the Morris Company to get another key, such is their acme in keeping the record. Mileage of the car is in the range of 18-20 km per litre of fuel.”