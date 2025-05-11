Operation Abhyas for emergency readiness

May 11, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace is among one of the most visited places in the world. As a measure to boost the preparedness to act in case of emergency situation, the District Administration, along with Police Department, CISF, Department of Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, Department of Health and Family Welfare, conducted a mock drill or ‘Operation Abhyas’ as per the instruction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, here yesterday.

The drill was to educate the general public as well as the officials to act in case of emergency siren being sounded, bomb attack and fire emergencies. The drill highlighted the efficiency of the personnel in evacuation of the people from attack site and also rescuing the victims from debris and extinguishing fire among others.

More than 500 members, including Home Guards, CISF personnel, doctors and staff members of Department of Health and Family Welfare, took part in Operation Abhyas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhan, ADC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Chief Fire Officer (Mysuru Region) S. Jayaramaiah, Regional Fire Officers P. Chandan and K. Ramesh, DCPs M. Muthuraju and K.S. Sundar Raj, DHO Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, Department of Information Assistant Director T.K. Harish and other officials were present.

Mock Drill at KRS this evening

The Mandya District Administration will be conducting a similar mock drill at KRS Dam this evening between 4 pm and 7 pm. The exercise will include demo on fire control, evacuation procedures, shifting of injured persons to hospitals, blackout protocols during emergencies and citizen safety measures. Various emergency response teams, including warning and evacuation units, Fire and Emergency Services, rescue personnel, NCC, Home Guards, Police, medical teams, transport and communication units will take part in the drill.