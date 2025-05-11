Free health camp, poet’s meet mark Mother’s Day

May 11, 2025

Mysuru: As part of Mother’s Day celebrations, various organisations held programmes in city this morning. At first, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat held a poet’s meet ‘Ammana Madilu’ at its premises in Vijayanagar.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat had invited poets from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts to recite the poems on ‘mother’ they had authored for the special occasion.

Earlier, inaugurating the programme, Folklorist Dr. P.K. Rajashekar spoke about the role played by the mothers in bringing up their children to become able citizens.

He also called upon people to respect mothers and women in general in recognition of their sacrifices. Dr. Rajashekar also hailed the achievements of women in the recent times.

Prof. K.R. Premaleela presided over the event. Akkamahadevi University Professor Dr. H.M. Hemaleela was the chief guest, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal delivered the welcome speech. District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Women’s Unit President Dr. Rathna Halappagowda was present.

In another programme, Sri Durga Foundation, in association with Suyog Hospital, conducted free health camp for mothers in front of Kukkarahalli Lake gate, this morning.

Inaugurating the event, former MLA S.R. Mahesh spoke about the role of mothers in shaping the future of children and said there was nothing in the world that could replace mothers in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Suyog Hospital Chairman Dr. S.P. Yoganna said, if mothers are healthy the whole family would be healthy. He also urged women not to fall pray for superstitions and to consult the doctors immediately on facing any health issues. More than 200 women took part in the health camp held this morning.

Dr. Geetha, Dr. Anushapriya, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish, Durga Foundation President Rekha Srinivas, Sujatha, Komala, Vanamala, Neela, Kamakshi and others were present.

City’s Krishna Kumar continues Mathru Seva Sankalpa Yatra

On this Mother’s Day, Star of Mysore recalls Daskshimamurthy Krishna Kumar, a resident of Mysuru, who quit his lucrative job to be with his mother following his father’s death and continues to tour along with his mother Choodarathna, on his scooter as part of his ‘Mathru Seva Sankalpa Yatra’ which he began in 2018 to fulfil his mother’s desire to visit various temples.

Speaking to SOM this morning, Krishna Kumar said that the he had resumed the yatra which was stopped during COVID-19. Currently, he and his mother were in KGF. He will arrive in Bengaluru tomorrow before returning to Mysuru a couple of days later.

Krishna Kumar, along with his mother, had visited Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladeh and Myanmar, covering a total distance of 56,027 kms in 2020.