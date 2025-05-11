‘Bunts have achieved Big’

May 11, 2025

Former Minister Ramanath Rai at Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Mysore Bunts Association

Mysuru: Stating that Bunts in Mysuru, though less in number, have achieved big, former Minister Ramanath Rai said that Bunts have made a significant contribution for the economy of the State.

He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebration of Mysore Bunts Association at a ceremony organised at Asha Prakash Shetty Bunts Convention Hall in Vijayanagar Third Stage here this morning.

Recalling his association with Mysuru and the Bunts Association, Ramanath Rai said that he still remembers his days in Mysuru when he studied at St. Philomena’s College decades ago.

Maintaining that he has been in politics for decades and fought as many as 9 elections, Rai said he never did anything wrong that brought discredit to the society and the community. Noting that though maintaining honesty is difficult these days, he said, however, he never compromised in his political career.

“Though one should have respect for his/her religion, this should not turn communal. A Legislator should serve the people and not doing so will be a dishonour for the voters. I have great respect for my religion and at the same time I have equal respect for other religions. Maintaining social harmony is important”, Rai said.

Earlier, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, inaugurated the event in the absence of CM Siddaramaiah.

Former RGUHS (Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr. S. Ramananda Shetty, Income-Tax Deputy Commissioner Nivya P. Shetty, MD of Shankar Electrical services, Bengaluru, Rajesh Shetty, actors Pramod Shetty and Shine Shetty (Bigg Boss winner) and State Ranji cricketer Abhilash Shetty were felicitated on the occasion.

Dr. K. Prakash Shetty, Chairman of MRG Groups, Bengaluru, released ‘Bunt Swarna Siri 2025’ souvenir and foundation stone was laid for Vinaya and K. Subramanya Rai Bayalu Ranga Mandira in the premises.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, former RGUHS VC Dr. S. Chandrashekar Shetty, Chairman of Alvas Educational Institutions Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Herambha Industries, Mumbai, Chairman and CEO Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty, Chairman of Sridevi Educational Trust, Mangaluru Dr. A. Sadananda Shetty, Mysore Bunts Association President T. Prabhakar Shetty, Hon. Secretary M. Nandyappa Shetty, Managing Trustee Y.V. Satish Shetty and others were present.