Violation of Corona Curfew, Government guidelines

April 11, 2021

Permission sought to book cases against traders; Cases booked against 11 persons found celebrating birthday

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police, who are supervising the strict implementation of Govt. COVID-19 guidelines and Corona Curfew in city, have sought permission from the Court to book cases against a few traders for violating COVID-19 guidelines and have booked cases against 11 persons who were celebrating birthday by violating Corona Curfew.

According to a press release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO), City Police Commissioner’s Office dated Apr. 11, City Police, who have taken all steps to prevent the second wave of COVID-19 from spreading, were conducting inspection at various places yesterday (Apr. 10) night during which the public, customers and traders were found violating the safety measures such as not wearing face masks, not maintaining social distance.

Legal action under various sections of the IPC and The Disaster Management Act – 2005 has been initiated.

While Devaraja and Lashkar Police have sought permission from the Court to register cases against workers and customers at a readymade garments shop and against the owner of a shop at Santhepet, for violating Govt. guidelines, Vijayanagar Police have booked cases against 11 persons, who were found celebrating birthday by organising a party thus defying the norms.

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that the Police will impose spot fines on those violating COVID-19 guidelines and has urged the public to follow the guidelines and avoid being penalised.