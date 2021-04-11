Night Curfew in City evokes good response

April 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Night curfew began in Mysuru city at 10 pm yesterday in full force and there was a good response from the public who stayed at home and also from the Police who were on the streets in full strength. The night curfew brought back the memories of lockdown imposed last year.

Except for a handful of violations in areas beyond the Central Business District, the curfew was largely total and peaceful.

As the country witnesses a strong second wave of Coronavirus, several States and Union Territories are now either implementing or considering lockdowns and night curfews to control the surge of infections.

Picture shows City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta on a beat along with Mounted Police.

Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal cities have come under night curfew till Apr. 20. The night curfew will be limited to only these district centres. Rural areas do not come under this.

Only movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities were allowed on the roads and before the clock struck 10, the Garuda Police and PCR vehicles were patrolling around the city making public announcements urging the residents to stay at homes. Other vehicles that were moving even after 10 pm were stopped and the occupants were questioned about the purpose of their visit and were asked to go home.

Over 120 check-posts have been set up across the city at various junctions and barricades have been laid to prevent unnecessary movement. Interestingly, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta himself was on city rounds on a horse along with a team from Mounted Police. DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha Prasanna, ACPs and Inspectors of jurisdictional Police Stations were on the roads in tow with senior officers.

An hour before the night curfew was imposed, there was heavy rush on the roads, especially in the Central Business District, as people had to rush homes. People and businessmen who were late in closing their shops were stopped and advised to down their shutters before 10 pm in the remaining days of the curfew. They were not penalised though.

A senior Traffic Police official said that though the curfew starts at 10 pm, many stretches and crossings in the city have seen snarls since the evening, with many residents looking to return home well before the restrictions.

Only medical shops were open after 10 pm and as all the hotels, restaurants, theatres, pubs, bars and clubs were asked to close at 10 pm, streets including D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ashoka Road, JLB Road and Chamaraja Double Road wore a deserted look post 10 pm.

As mentioned earlier in the Government order, employees of factories, companies and organisations that have night shifts reported at workplaces before 10 pm and health and emergency services went on smoothly. Also, people suffering with health issues along with their attendants were exempted by the Police for obtaining health services.

Essential service vehicles or vehicles carrying freight, home delivery, e-Commerce and empty vehicles were allowed to operate during the curfew hours. Incoming and out-bound passengers were allowed to travel after producing valid journey tickets. The Police said that action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act 2005, IPC and other acts against those found violating the night curfew order.

Violators booked: Eleven persons who were partying at a lodge in Vijayanagar Second Stage near Water Tank were arrested last night. The arrested include the lodge owner. Based on a tip-off, a Police team led by DCP Prakash Gowda led the raids and the team found 11 persons partying, in violation of night curfew orders.

They were arrested and taken to Vijayanagar Police Station where cases were booked against them under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005. The violators of night curfew too will be booked and their photos will be taken on the spot and FIRs would be registered. The City Police have commissioned three vehicles exclusively for this purpose and have deputed personnel.