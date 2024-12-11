Vishwamanava Double Road median set to bloom with ornamental plants
December 11, 2024

Mysuru: The median along Vishwamanava Double Road, stretching from Kukkarahalli Lake Junction to Dattagalli, is set to become a visual treat as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has embarked on its beautification.

The 4-kilometre-long, 20-foot-wide road divider will soon feature decorative flowering plants, making it an attractive landmark for the city. This initiative aims to enhance the road’s aesthetic appeal while promoting a greener urban environment, adding yet another attraction to the city’s scenic charm.

The Double Road, which runs through Kukkarahalli, Saraswathipuram, Kuvempunagar and Ramakrishnanagar, will have its median landscaped with approximately 50 varieties of flowering and ornamental plants. These plants are carefully chosen to resist grazing by animals such as cows and goats, ensuring their longevity.

MCC Executive Engineer (West) Mahesh said that the Corporation has awarded a two-year maintenance contract through tender to a contractor who has already started the work.

As per the agreement, the contractor will plant, fertilise, and water the greenery over the two years, receiving Rs. 70 lakh in phased payments from the Corporation’s Horticulture Department.  

