Derogatory remarks against Indian Army heroes: Call for Kodagu bandh tomorrow

December 11, 2024

Madikeri: Kodagu Sarvajanangada Okkuta, seeking exile of a Lawyer for making derogatory remarks against Indian Army heroes, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and Padma Bhushan Gen. K.S. Thimayya, on social media, has called for peaceful Kodagu bandh from 6 am to 12 noon tomorrow (Dec. 12).

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Okkuta Convenor Rajiv Bopaiah said that the derogatory remarks by the Advocate on social media was creating unrest in the district and hence, they were seeking exile of the Advocate from the district by calling for the bandh besides stating that the organisation was ready for a legal fight in the coming days.

Chamber of Commerce President Nagendra Prasad said that various organisations have extended their support for the bandh and all business establishments will down the shutters during the said time.

Hotel Association Vice-President Zaheer, Bunts Association District President Jagadish, Owners and Drivers Association District President Medappa and Kodagu Sarvajanangada Okkuta Member Prabhu Poonacha were present at the press meet.