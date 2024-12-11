Derogatory remarks against Indian Army heroes: Call for Kodagu bandh tomorrow
News

Derogatory remarks against Indian Army heroes: Call for Kodagu bandh tomorrow

December 11, 2024

Madikeri: Kodagu Sarvajanangada Okkuta, seeking exile of a Lawyer for making derogatory remarks against Indian Army heroes, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and Padma Bhushan Gen. K.S. Thimayya, on social media, has called for peaceful Kodagu bandh from 6 am to 12 noon tomorrow (Dec. 12).

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Okkuta Convenor Rajiv Bopaiah said that the derogatory remarks by the Advocate on social media was creating unrest in the district and hence, they were seeking exile of the Advocate from the district by calling for the bandh besides stating that the organisation was ready for a legal fight in the coming days.

Chamber of Commerce President Nagendra Prasad said that various organisations have extended their support for the bandh and all business establishments will down the shutters during the said time.

Hotel Association Vice-President Zaheer, Bunts Association District President Jagadish, Owners and Drivers Association District President Medappa and Kodagu Sarvajanangada Okkuta Member Prabhu Poonacha were present at the press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching