Visiting Kashmiri youth cook and serve lip-smacking delicacies

March 11, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Kashmiri Pulao, Shahi Paneer, Kashmiri Yakhni, some of the lip-smacking delicacies from Jammu and Kashmir were prepared and served yesterday in Mysuru. Later, those who prepared these special dishes also participated in watermelon and banana eating contests.

The ones who enjoyed this culinary festival along with other cultural programmes were the Kashmiri youth visiting Mysuru under the ‘Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme’, organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra-Mysuru, yesterday, in association with members of Chamundeshwari and Annapoorneshwari Swasahaya Sanghas at Vijayanagar 3rd Stage.

Tamzeed of Baramulla district bagged the first prize in watermelon eating contest after eating more than 500gms of watermelon in 40 seconds in the men’s category. Rayaan of Kupwara and Asif of Anantnag bagged second and third prizes respectively. In women’s category, Mariya of Srinagar bagged the first prize, Pushpa of Mysuru second and Kauras Rashid of Srinagar won the third prize.

In banana eating contest, Fahin of Baramulla stood first, Kashif of Pulwama second and Parvez of Anantnag bagged the third prize. In women’s category, Tanzila of Srinagar bagged the first prize followed by Chandana of Mysuru and Salma of Srinagar bagging the second and third prizes respectively.

Tanzila of Srinagar and Ambika of Mysuru shared the first prize in Tossing the Cup contest. Finding coin concealed under ragi flour was another contest in which Yakib of Kupwara, Bilal of Pulwama and Umar Amid of Budgam bagged the top three prizes respectively in men’s category. In women’s category, Baazil Lal of Srinagar, Tavish of Srinagar and Anita of Mysuru bagged the second and third prizes.

Kashmiri youngsters then prepared and served some Kashmiri recipes like Kashmiri Pulao, Shahi Paneer, Kashmiri Yakhni, Noor beans, Shahi Rajma, Naan Chai and Bengaluru Roti. They danced and hummed popular Kannada and Hindi melodies together with members of the self-help groups.

Nehru District Youth Coordinator S. Siddaramappa, Retd. Officer S.U. Jamadar, NYKS Treasurer Chinnagiri Gowda, Prof. Manonmani, CREDIT-I Managing Trustee Dr. M.P. Varsha, Anita and Manjula were present.

