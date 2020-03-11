Suttur Seer condoles death of former Governor Bhardwaj

March 11, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji has condoled the death of former Karnataka Governor Hans Raj Bhardwaj, who passed away in New Delhi on Sunday.

In a condolence message, the Seer said that Hans Raj Bhardwaj, who hailed from Haryana, was a senior Congress leader who entered politics as a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. Recalling his services as Karnataka Governor from 2009 to 2014, Deshikendra Swamiji said that Bhardwaj also made his mark as the Union Law Minister in the Congress-led Governments at the Centre.

Recounting the former Governor’s visit to the Mutt on several occasions, the Seer said that the nation has lost a tall leader.

“Historian Prof. S. Settar’s death, a great loss to State”

The Suttur Mutt Seer has also condoled the death of noted Historian Prof. Shadakshari Settar, who passed away recently.

In a condolence message, the Seer said that Prof. Settar was a scholar, historian and Prakrit Studies expert of a different style, who excelled in everything he did. A Rajyotsava awardee, Prof. Settar had bagged numerous other awards, which included Acharya Kundakunda award and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award, he added.

Pointing out that many works of Settar such as Shangam Tamilagam, Saavige Ahwana and Prakruta Jagadwalaya were unique in their own kind, the Seer said that his death has created a big void in the cultural field of the State.

