MP Guv refuses to take decision to expel 6 rebel Ministers
MP Guv refuses to take decision to expel 6 rebel Ministers

March 11, 2020

Lucknow: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon today refused to take any decision on the recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath to expel six rebel Ministers.

Tandon said that he is on leave and will take a decision when he reaches Bhopal on Friday. 

“I am watching the political situation of MP closely but will act only when I go to Bhopal,” he told reporters here.

But the decision of the Governor could create some Constitutional crisis in MP as the Governor is slated to address the Assembly on Mar. 16 for the Budget session.

On Tuesday night, MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath had sent his recommendation to the Governor, who is on leave till Mar. 12 (Thursday).

