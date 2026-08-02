Viveka Smaraka will be an energy source for youth: PM 

August 2, 2026

India’s heritage lives in every particle of Mysuru: Modi

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka) on Narayana Shastri Road yesterday evening.

From there, Modi visited the Ramakrishna Ashram and later addressed a gathering held at the Ramakrishna Vidyashala premises in Yadavagiri. Beginning his speech in Kannada, he greeted the audience with “Namaskara to everyone.”

Beginning his address with prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, the Prime Minister said, he felt a unique spiritual energy in the city.

PM Modi also reflected on his long association with the Ramakrishna Mission, saying its teachings had profoundly influenced his personal journey.

Highlighting Mysuru’s rich legacy, Modi said, the city has preserved its cultural heritage through its palaces, festivals, traditions and institutions. He described Mysuru as a city where “India’s heritage is embedded in every particle” and praised its role in safeguarding the country’s civilisational values.

Wadiyars and Swami Vivekananda

The PM said that Viveka Smaraka would strengthen the mission of Swami Vivekananda by inspiring future generations. Recalling Vivekananda’s historical association with Mysuru, he noted that the then Maharaja of Mysuru recognised and supported the young monk more than 130 years ago, well before he attained global fame after his Chicago address.

He said Maharaja’s encouragement played a significant role in Vivekananda’s journey, a gesture the monk later acknowledged with gratitude.

Paying tribute to Ramakrishna Ashram, which recently completed 100 years of service, Modi lauded its contributions in education, healthcare and disaster relief. He said the institution had faithfully followed Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy of selfless service.

Expressing confidence in the new cultural centre, the Prime Minister said it should nurture young people committed to serving the nation and the underprivileged. He urged the institution to create a generation that places the interests of the country above personal ambitions.

Reconnecting with literary heritage

Modi praised Mysuru for consistently ranking among India’s cleanest urban centres. He urged citizens to intensify efforts towards water conservation and environmental protection through a mission-mode approach.

Welcoming the Kannada translation of the Valmiki Ramayana, Modi appealed to young people to reconnect with Karnataka’s literary heritage and spend more time reading than on smartphones.

He also encouraged citizens to support local artisans by purchasing Mysuru’s renowned silk, sandalwood products and handicrafts, saying such choices would strengthen local livelihoods while preserving India’s cultural traditions.

Modi expressed confidence that the Viveka Smaraka would emerge as a major centre for youth empowerment and nation-building, inspiring future generations to realise Swami Vivekananda’s vision of a strong, self-reliant and compassionate India.

Along with Valmiki Ramayana, the Prime Minister also released ‘Baduku Belaku.’ On the same occasion, President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, Swami Gautamanandaji, along with President of the Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram, Swami Muktidanandaji, honoured him by presenting a miniature statue of Swami Vivekananda sculpted by Arun Yogiraj.

On the dais were Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Member of Parliament Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLA K. Harishgowda, and BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra.