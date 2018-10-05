Vocal concert by Vidu. Archana and Vidu. Samanvi tomorrow  
Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised  a Karnatak vocal duet by Vidu. Archana and Vidu. Samanvi on Oct. 6 at 6 pm at Veene Seshanna Bhavana in Kuvempunagar.

They will be accompanied by Vid. B. K. Raghu on violin, Vid. Adamya  Ramanand on mridanga and Vid. Raghunandan Vyasarao on ghata.

Profile: Having started learning music at an early age under Vidu. Vasanthalakshmi, Prof. Aravind Hebbar and Vidu. Ranjini Hebbar, they are presently learning under Vidu. Shanthala Subrahmanyam and Sangeetha Kalanidhi  Chitraveena N. Ravikiran. Being promising artistes, they are the recipients of scholarship by Karnataka Sangeetha Nrutya Academy and CCRT. They have got second and first place respectively in the Sangeetha Yatre reality show.  Archana has secured first place in the music competition organised by Tamil Nadu Arts and Culture Department.

They have got first place for the duet concert awarded by Shankara Yuva TV Channel and Karnatak Premier League.

They have also been a part  of the workshop by stalwarts like Vid. T.N. Sheshagopalan, Vidu. Neela Ramgopal and  Vidu. Ranjani and Vidu. Gayathri.

October 5, 2018

  1. sridhara h v mysore says:
    October 7, 2018 at 9:52 am

    The youngsters have good knowleadge in music, good voice and wish them a good feature

