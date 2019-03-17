Voters’ awareness drive in sensitive polling booths

Mysuru: The Police and Revenue Department officials conducted a voter awareness drive at various sensitive and most sensitive polling booths in Chamaraja constituency on Wednesday in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

They held a meeting with regard to polling booths No. 204, 205 and 206 that fall under Mandi Police Station limits at Government Urdu Higher Primary School near Sunni Chowk in city.

Narasimharaja Sub-Division ACP H.C. Dharanesh and other officials urged the voters of these booths to exercise their voting rights without any fear on Apr.18.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Muthuraj, Mandi Police Station Inspector L. Arun and others were present.

