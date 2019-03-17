Booklet on Labour demands released

Mysuru: A booklet containing the demands of the working class and labourers titled ‘Karmikara Sannadu’ was released at a programme organised by Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday.

Speaking after the release of the booklet, CITU District President Balaji Rao said that the booklet contains details about the 36-point charter of demands put forward by Trade Unions to the Union Government.

Accusing the NDA Government of following anti-labour policies, he said that the previous UPA Government was no better either and as such it had become inevitable for the working class to look at other alternatives.

Pointing out that the booklet throws light on the just demands of the working class, Rao said that the booklet has been brought out to create awareness among the working class, with Lok Sabha polls just weeks away.

Trade Union leaders Jayaram, H.B. Ramakrishna, Chandrashekar Meti, Yashodhara and others were present.

