Business practices have changed over the years: IIM Professor

Mysuru: “Business practices have undergone a sea change over the years and it is imperative to adopt new practices,” said Prof. C. Raju, Faculty, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode.

He was delivering the keynote address at the one-day National Seminar on ‘Emerging perspectives on HR, Marketing and Finance” organised by IQAC 2018-19 and Post-Graduate Departments of Commerce and Business Administration, Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College at the College Campus on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli here yesterday.

Pointing out that intellectual capacity and courage is vital for promoting and developing businesses, Prof. Raju quoted the example of an online food company, which has now reached the doorstep of almost every home.

Noting that several families in Bengaluru have been thriving on online food business, Prof. Raju underlined the need for exploring new concepts and avenues in business for both vertical and horizontal growth.

Earlier, Ln. Mallappa Gowda, President, Lions Club of Mysore, inaugurated the seminar. The day-long event featured technical seminars. Several business models developed by students of the college were on display.

Seminar Organising Secretary Dr. G.H. Mahadevaswamy, IQAC Co-ordinator Prof. B.V. Tulasi, College Principal Dr. Annegowda, Faculty Prof. Somanna, Dr. Channabasavegowda, Dr. R. Nalini, Dr. S. Manju and others were present.

