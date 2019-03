Urus-e-Kwaja, Chati Shariff held

Mysuru: As part of the 807th Annual Sandal Urus Shariff in Ajmeer Shariff at Rajasthan, Urus-e-Kwaja and Chati Shariff was celebrated at Markaz-e-Khanqa-e-Silsila-e-Aamiria, Anjuman Ethihad Islam building, near Dargahi Masjid on Sawday Road in Mandi Mohalla here recently. The celebration was held under the Chairmanship of Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Usman Shariff.

International Islamic Scholar Sufi Saint Hazarath Syed Mohammed Mohiuddin Usama Shah Amari spoke. Namaz-e-Isha prayer was performed at 10 pm at Darga-e-Masjid. Moulana Makbool Ahmed Nizami anchored. Mohammed Aleem Aamiri read Salath-o-Salam. Hazarath Iqbal Ulla Sha Aamiri felicitated the guests and Ulmas.

Moulana Mufti Sajjad Hussain Misbahi, Moulana Abdul Salam Razvi, Sunni Ulmas, Shafiulla Baig, Mansoor Sait Kushali, President of Jamiya Tipu Arabic College, Srirangapatna, Hazarath Moulana Mohammed Anwar Ahmed Nizami, Secretary, Azeezia Educational Trust, Moulana Mufti Mushtaq Maqbooli, Moulana Syed Mukthar Noorie Baba, Moulana Inayath-ur-Rehman, Moulana Fasiulla Warsi and others were present.