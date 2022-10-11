Vriksha Maate Dr. Saalumarada Thimmakka interacts with children at AIISH in city

October 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “I used to carry one pot on my head and another on my hip, fetch water from far off ponds and lakes to water saplings, along with my husband,” said Karnataka Environment Ambassador Padma Shri Dr. Saalumarada Thimmakka.

She was speaking at an interaction programme on the topic ‘Environment and its conservation’ organised by the NSS unit of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at the Seminar Hall of the Institute’s Academic Block yesterday. Parents who came with their children to AIISH for treatment also participated in the interaction programme.

To a question from a child asking how many number of trees she had planted, Dr. Thimmakka replied that she has not kept a count of it and she was not bothered about it. “My only concern was to plant saplings and see them grow as trees,” she added.

When a child asked about the secret of her good health and longevity, Dr. Thimmakka replied, “My life was not a bed of roses. I had to face a lot of hardships. I worked hard to earn a living.” Tears welled up in her eyes and she became speechless when she said that she was not blessed with a child.

Saalumarada Thimmakka International Foundation Convenor Dr. Umesh, who is an adopted son of Dr. Thimmakka, intervened at this point saying that she was 111 years old now and she has no BP or diabetes. “She just eats ragi balls (mudde) twice a day and is leading a selfless life. It is believed that without any expectations, one can live longer with good health. Dr. Thimmakka is a perfect example for this,” he added.

Dr. Umesh said that once Thimmakka saw a pregnant lady walking in a hot summer, she thought had there been a tree, the pregnant lady would have taken shelter for some time. This incident acted as a motivation for her to plant saplings and oversee their growth. Then on, Thimmakka and her husband started taking care of plants like their children and oversaw their growth by not forgetting to water the saplings.

Stating that she was an illiterate woman with no knowledge of TV, newspapers or Government benefits, Dr. Umesh said that now the Government itself is after her. “If you do good work, the entire world will be with you and Dr. Saalumarada Thimmakka is the best example for this,” concluded Dr. Umesh.

Speaking after felicitating Dr. Thimmakka, AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi said that this interaction programme is an attempt to invite achievers like Dr. Thimmakka and shed light on their experience and achievements.

“While parking our vehicles, we look for trees to park them under shade. Dr. Thimmakka has planted and nurtured lakhs of such trees and showed a way to protect the environment to the society. She doesn’t know what is a Padma Sri or a Nadoja award but still, those awards have come searching for her. With blessings of such a great personality, let us preserve greenery for our future generations, added the AIISH Director.

“We must do our bit to conserve environment by preparing seed balls, sowing them and growing trees all around,” urged Dr. Pushpavathi.

Earlier, after inaugurating the programme by watering a sapling and lighting a lamp, Vriksha Maate Dr. Thimmakka sought blessings of the Almighty and prayed for happiness and prosperity of one and all.

Saalumarada Thimmakka International Foundation Hon. Trustee M. Yogeshwar, Dr. Mahesh BVM, NSS Assistant Officer Balu and others were present on the occasion.