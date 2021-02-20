Walkathon marks World Cancer Day
February 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Cauvery Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital, Siddarthanagar, Mysuru, had organised a walkathon in city recently to mark World Cancer Day and create awareness on prevention of cancer, early detection and its treatment.

Mayor Tasneem, who was the chief guest, called upon the public to follow healthy lifestyle to prevent cancer and to get expert opinion early without any fear. 

On the occasion, she released a Public Education Brochure regarding Common Myths and Facts about Cancer.  Later, Mayor Tasneem flagged off the walkathon in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.  Over 300  students of Cauvery Group of Institutions, doctors and staff of Cauvery Hospital, carrying placards with messages on cancer prevention passed through main thoroughfares of city via Devaraj Urs road and culminated near the Oval Grounds. Handbills on cancer prevention was distributed to the public enroute.

Cauvery Hospital Chairman Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar presided. Managing Director Dr. Sarala Chandrashekar, Medical Superintendent Dr. B.N. Rajeeva, Consultant Surgical Oncologist Dr. M.S. Girish, Consultant Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr. R.M. Aravind and  Facility Director B.J. Sandeep Patel and others were present at the event.

