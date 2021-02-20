Legal awareness workshop

February 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in association with Carers Worldwide, Bengaluru and Commonwealth Foundation had organised Legal Awareness Programme at Youth Hostel in Gangothri Layout here yesterday.

A workshop about carers named ‘Caring for Caregivers’ was also inaugurated on the occasion in which representatives of voluntary organisations of Bengaluru and Mysuru rural division participated.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, DLSA Member-Secretary and Senior Civil Judge Devaraj Bhoothe addressed the gathering. “Thousands of caregivers are working day and night and providing valuable services to the nation. Government should provide financial and other necessary support to carers and consider them as professionals,” he said.

All India Institute of Speech & Hearing (AIISH) Director Prof. M. Pushpavathi, former Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities K.V. Rajanna and Carers Worldwide President N.K. Natesh were present.

Representatives of Carers Worldwide and other service providers from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya participated in the workshop.